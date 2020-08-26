KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 65°. Southeast wind, 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 96°.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 69°.

Hurricane Laura was upgraded to a dangerous Category 4 storm this afternoon with winds in excess of 145 mph. The most dangerous element to this storm is the storm surge which will bring a 10-20 foot wall of water to some regions near the coast. I will say the silver lining about this storm is that it is not directly hitting Houston or New Orleans. As we all know, these two highly populated metros do not need another major hurricane. For those who will be impacted, we will all be praying for your safety and we hope you have taken the proper action to protect life and property.

As for us in the South Plains, we will have an indirect impact of from Hurricane Laura. As the hurricane moves north, it will act to enhance the area of high pressure over the next 48 to 72 hours. This will keep us warmer than average (shocking, right?) and of course dry. The long term global models are in agreement, however, that the high pressure region will loosen its grip as we begin next week. While we expect to stay above average with our temperatures, there is a realistic chance to see a couple days with decent slightly more widespread rain in our region (up to 30% coverage).

I am going with a “watch” for our precipitation chances because the models do not agree with the timing for these systems. We will continue to monitor the latest on Hurricane Laura and keep you updated on next week’s rain chances.

Have a great Wednesday evening!

-Lance Blocker

