KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 69°. South wind, 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 104°.

Friday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 73°.

It has been an active 48 hours in the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab, but not so much for local weather. We have been monitoring the latest on Hurricane Laura as it made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The Hurricane Hunters, a team of dedicated meteorologists from The National Hurricane Center who fly into hurricanes for research and analysis, spent the majority of the day Wednesday investigating this system for its damage potential.

This has been a true “all hands on deck” situation for the weather community as Hurricane Laura rapidly intensified once it cleared Cuba’s western coast on Tuesday. In fact, the Lake Charles, Louisiana National Weather Service Office was forced to cease operations because of Laura’s danger. The Brownsville, Texas NWS Office took over forecasting responsibilities and issued many advisories and warnings throughout the day and night. This “handoff” is not unprecedented by any stretch, but it is reserved for the most extreme weather events.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those directly impacted by Hurricane Laura. If you are in a position to help, I hope you consider sending supplies or other aid in the coming weeks. A lot of people lost too much last night, and could surely use some assistance.

As for us in the South Plains, we have a few more days of record-setting warmth before a long-expected pattern shift arrives next week. We’ll see temperatures in the 100-105° range through Sunday, but we’ll settle into the 90’s by Monday thanks to a weak cold front Monday morning. Monday afternoon through Thursday is looking to be a complicated forecast period as several variables are in play which could have a big impact on our rain chances. For now, Tuesday is expected to offer our greatest rain chances. As we get closer to next week, we may see a more widespread shower and storm potential, but it is too early to forecast that with a high degree of confidence.

The key message from the forecast is lower temperatures next week with greater rain chances, and that is HUGE news for our region.

Have a great Thursday evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX