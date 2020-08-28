KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 73°. Southwest wind, 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 100°. An isolated strong storm is possible during the evening hours.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 73°.

We have seen a couple weeks of hot and dry weather, but we are happy to report a significant pattern change next week across the region. We have three fronts set to impact the South Plains tonight through Tuesday which will bring a few rain chances and cooler temperatures.

The first front is set to move through tonight, and settle just south of the forecast region before dissipating. Our northern communities such as Dimmitt and Silverton are set to see the greatest impact from this front, with tomorrow’s highs only reaching the mid-90s (10° cooler than today!). However, our southern counties including cities such as Seminole and Snyder will remain in the low-100’s.

A few storms will be possible tomorrow evening, and one or two could become severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threat. A second cold front moves through Monday, but it will have little impact on our temperatures. We will see about a 10% chance of rain, however, as this front moves through.

The greatest chance of rain arrives Tuesday along with the most significant drop in temperatures. The South Plains will have a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, and highs will top out in the low-90s. Wednesday through Friday carries near-normal highs with a few isolated showers possible each day.

The key message from the forecast is lower temperatures next week with greater rain chances, and that is HUGE news for our region.

Have a great Friday evening!

-Lance Blocker

