KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms possible overnight with a low of 73°. SE winds 5-15 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm with an afternoon high of 100°. An isolated strong storm is possible. Chance of rain: 10%.

Sunday Night: Showers possible with an overnight low of 73°. Chance of rain: 10%.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible tonight, especially in our northern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region, including Lubbock, in a “Marginal” risk of severe weather this evening and overnight. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat with any strong storms that develop.

Rain chances go down Sunday, but return Monday with more seasonal temperatures around 90°. A stronger front arrives Tuesday, with an even greater chance for afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday and Thursday are to be determined. For now, we are going with a “Watch” for both days as we will continue to monitor the latest models for both days. The European model wants more widespread rain coverage in our region, while the GFS is calling for drier conditions. The solutions are too far apart at this time to have any high degree of confidence, so we continue to see how this plays out.

The key message from the forecast is lower temperatures next week with greater rain chances, and that is HUGE news for our region.

Have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance Blocker

