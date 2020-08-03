KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by 1am, low of 65°. Chance of rain: 40%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy start to the day with a isolated showers before 10am. Afternoon high around 90°.

Monday night: Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68°.

It has been an impressive weather day across the South Plains with some beneficial rainfall for many this afternoon. Unfortunately, this system also produced severe weather. We reported several severe thunderstorms as they moved through with damaging wind gusts (one report over 80 mph!) and very frequent lightning.

For the remainder of the evening, we have a 40% chance of showers and storms. The greatest risk for severe weather will be for our counties in eastern New Mexico; however, most of the South Plains including Lubbock is also under risk of “marginal” risk of severe weather tonight. We are continuing to monitor the latest and will provide a thorough update on KAMC News at 10pm.

A strong cold front will move through early Monday morning, providing brief relief for the region. High temperatures will be in the low-90s for the Hub City Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, our pattern begins to flip as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. We will see temperatures hover around 100 degrees Wednesday through Sunday with very little chance of rain on any given day.

I placed a “Watch” on Wednesday and Thursday just because several models have air mass generated storms for both days. That equates to a less than 10% chance of rain, but at least it’s above 0% so there is something to hope for.

Other than that, I hope you have a GREAT start to your week tomorrow. Here’s a suggestion I recently heard: do something nice for someone without them knowing it came from you. And then, here’s the important part, don’t tell anyone you did it! That would make a great start to the week if we all did that Monday.

Have a great Sunday evening!

-Lance

