KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Southwest wind between 10-15 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with an afternoon high of 92°. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%.

Monday Night: Showers possible with an overnight low of 67°. Chance of rain: 20%.

The start of the week will bring some welcome changes to our forecast including more seasonal temperatures, and increased rain chances. We are all very excited about that news across the South Plains.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight, but most areas will stay dry. The locations in the northeastern counties of the South Plains are at the greatest chance to see rain, but not like the more widespread coverage we received last night.

Our high temps on Monday finally top out in the low-90s for most of the South Plains. This is thanks to a cold front which is set to move through during the early afternoon. It may help spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the late afternoon.

Our best chance of rain moves into the region on Tuesday with a stronger cold front. Temperatures will top out in the upper-80s during the afternoon. We may see a strong thunderstorm or two as well; the Storm Prediction Center currently has most of the South Plains in a Marginal risk of severe weather. The primary threat would be damaging winds and large hail for any severe thunderstorms that develop.

Wednesday through Friday have a wide variety of solutions for our region, and confidence remains low about our precipitation chances. We will continue to let this play out and monitor as we get into the work week.

Have a great Sunday evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX