KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 72°. South wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and with above-average temperatures. Afternoon high of 96°.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear overnight, with a low of 72°.

Many of our western counties received beneficial rain last night, with the Morton mesonet site collecting 1.4 inches of rain! Unfortunately we don’t see a chance for widespread rain in the upcoming forecast, but we do expect a few isolated showers to start out the week.

We will remain mostly sunny this afternoon with a few clouds moving through tonight. Sunday is basically the same forecast as today, but a degree or two warmer.

Our greatest chance for rain arrives Monday afternoon and evening. We are currently forecasting a 10% chance of rain, but we are monitoring the forecast models and may increase that a bit as we get closer to the start of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-90s across the region.

High pressure builds into the South Plains by the middle of next week which will put an end to our rain chances and warm up the temperatures once again. Afternoon high temperatures are likely to reach the triple digits Wednesday through Friday, before “cooling” into the upper 90s next weekend.

Have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX