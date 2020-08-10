KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy becoming mostly clear with a low of 73°. South wind 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon high of 99°.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear overnight, with a low of 72°.

We’re beginning to feel the warm up today with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the upper-90s. Lubbock’s Preston Smith International Airport recorded an afternoon high of 98°.

This evening’s clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky overnight and lows near 73°. A chance of rain returns Monday, though it will be in the isolated form once again. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible late in the day, especially for the western half of the South Plains. Any storms that develop have the chance to contain strong, gusty winds, but we do not expect much in the way of severe weather at this time.

A few isolated showers will be possible again Tuesday, before high pressure builds into the region by Wednesday. We will close out the week hot with temperatures maxing out in the triple digits. Thursday’s high will be 102°!

Our consistent area of high pressure will begin to loosen its grip by next weekend, and temperatures will respond accordingly. Expect a few more clouds next Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s both days. We may even see a chance of rain! The American GFS model is trying to bring showers into the region Saturday, but the European EMCWF model is keeping us dry both days. Let’s go American GFS!

Regardless, indications are next week will be a return to near average temperatures with a few chances for rain. Remember, our average high this time of year is around 92°, so next week looks like the low-to-mid-90s much of the week. We like that a lot better than 100°+!

Have a great Sunday evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX