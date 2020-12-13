KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Cloudy with an overnight low of 31°. Southeast winds, 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, mostly before 2pm Little to no accumulation expected. Variable winds, 10-20 mph with gusts over 40mph. Afternoon high of 40°.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear with an overnight low of 19°.

A couple fast-moving systems will impact the region overnight through Sunday afternoon, bringing a chance of snow. The greatest risk for accumulating snow remains in the panhandle, but the northernmost counties of the South Plains will likely see a dusting to 1″ total, with a few isolated amounts near 2″.





Cold air is expected to be the biggest story with the short-term forecast, as highs will only reach the upper-30s or low-40s. With wind gusts 30-45 mph possible, wind chill values will drop into the teens as we move toward tomorrow evening. Be sure to bundle up before heading out and be prepared for the very cold weather Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures across the South Plains will be in the teens as we start out the day Monday. Gusty winds will remain in place, so be sure to dress in layers and limit exposed skin to the elements.

Next week remains dry and cool with below-average temperatures through Thursday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Lance Blocker

