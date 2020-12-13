KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 19°. West winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool with an afternoon high of 49°. . Variable winds, 10-20 mph with gusts over 35 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear with an overnight low of 29°.





The area of low pressure which brought a few isolated snow showers to the South Plains has moved to our east, and we have a very cold night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight, so be sure to take proper precautions for your family and pets. Tomorrow morning’s bus stop forecast calls for temperatures in the teens across the region. We’ll warm into the upper-40s or low-50s by late in the afternoon, with a partly cloudy sky.

The next seven days shows a warming trend beginning Wednesday, with high temperatures approaching the low-to-mid sixties by Friday. Another cold front moves through Friday, resulting in a brief cooldown Saturday. The longterm outlook signals for above average temperatures as we move into the 6-10 day period, but also continued dry weather.

As of now, we do not see any realistic chance of precipitation over the next 14 days, but we will continue to monitor.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Lance Blocker

