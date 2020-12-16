KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 19°. Northeast winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 57°. Variable winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear with an overnight low of 33°.

Be prepared for a very cold night with low temperatures in the upper-teens, but we will warm nicely into the upper fifties tomorrow. Clouds roll in Friday with a mild afternoon and highs in the middle sixties.

Saturday brings another drop in temperatures, with breezy conditions in the morning. A warming trend will be in place through the middle half of next week, reaching the mid-sixties Monday and Tuesday.

As of now, we do not see any realistic chance of precipitation over the next 14 days, but we will continue to monitor.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

