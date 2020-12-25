KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 26°. Southwest winds, 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high of 67°. Southwest winds, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and seasonably mild with an overnight low of 40°.

MERRY CHRISTMAS! I hope you have had a great day with family! We have some nice weathertoday with temperatures reaching the mid-sixties across the region. Who would’ve thought 2020 would deliver a beautiful weekend to close out the year that never ends?? Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper sixties again tomorrow and Sunday thanks to a strong area of high pressure over the western third of the country. Even tomorrow night’s low isn’t too bad!

We will have a brief dip in temperatures Monday with highs only reaching into the upper-40s. We will also see an increase in clouds as our next system approaches the South Plains.

By Monday night, we will see an area of low pressure developing to our northwest along with a trailing cold front moving through New Mexico. Rich moisture should arrive in time to bring some much needed areas of rainfall for many in the region. The bad news is those in the worst drought conditions in the western half of the South Plains will once again miss out on the most beneficial rainfall totals. As of now, we expect only trace amounts of rainfall up to about a tenth of an inch for areas like Morton, Levelland, and Brownfield. The Rolling Plains in the eastern third of the South Plains are most likely to see the heavier rainfall totals from 0.2″ to 0.4″ with isolated higher amounts.

Take all of those rainfall totals with a grain of salt, however, as there is still a lot of time between now and Tuesday for the forecast to change. The reason I went ahead with that most is because we are gaining in confidence for this system because there is a lot of run-to-run agreement for each model for us seeing more widespread rainfall.

The front will pass through by Tuesday early evening, with windy conditions and cooler air behind it. The coldest air will not arrive until Tuesday night, so we are not expecting any frozen precipitation with this system.

As we close out 2020, we can expect drier weather for New Years Eve and the first day of 2021! We’ll take it! If you are planning to do any fireworks, please exercise extreme caution Thursday night! With the drought we are in, it won’t take much to spark a fire. Other than that, enjoy your time with the family as we close out this “historic” year.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

