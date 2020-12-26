KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonably mild with an overnight low of 39°. West winds, 15-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm with an afternoon high of 65°. North winds, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy with an overnight low of 35°. East winds 10-15 mph.

As of 2pm, we have already reached daytime highs in the upper-60s throughout the region! It is another great day to live in the Hub City, and I hope you had a chance to enjoy some of this unseasonably warm weather. Tomorrow will be another pleasant day with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper sixties across the region.

Clouds will begin to increase across Sunday night into Monday with the arrival of Gulf moisture and the approach of a system from the west. We may even see some areas of light drizzle by Monday evening.

Isolated showers will increase in coverage Monday night, but they will be mostly very light with less than 0.03″ of rain for most areas. Northern counties may see some light frozen precipitation mix in if temperatures are able to reach the freezing mark. Though widespread travel impacts are not expected, local travel hazards where temperatures drop below freezing cannot be ruled out so be careful on roads.

A few issues still remain in the modeling data for the next rain event Tuesday morning and afternoon, but we do expect many locations will receive beneficial rain. Keep in mind that in the significant drought we are in, even light precipitation amounts are considered beneficial.

Now lets jump into the specifics! The EMCWF model continues to be the most aggressive with rainfall amounts, often totaling 0.25-0.50″ for the eastern half of the South Plains including Lubbock. The GFS, however, is leaning toward lighter amounts with only a few areas maxing out at 0.15″.

Our forecast continues to call for trace amounts of rain in the western third for the South Plains and eastern New Mexico. We’ll go with 0.05-0.15″ for Lubbock and 0.15-0.25″ in the rolling plains to the east. If we are able to get a thunderstorm to develop, we may see some locations over 0.25-0.5″. That is the best case scenario, but most likely limited to the eastern third of the South Plains.

This continues to be a complex weather scenario, and we are looking forward to the point where our local models get within range of this event. That will happen tomorrow morning and will aid in our confidence level with anticipated rainfall totals.

Once this system moves out, cooler air will move in. We may even see a brief flurry or snow shower for some portions of the South Plains Tuesday night. No accumulation is expected.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring seasonably cool temperatures prior to our next system Friday. With this event, however, moisture will not have returned to the region so we are expected simply an increase in clouds and winds, but no precipitation.

New Years Eve looks to be dry and cold with temperatures in the low-thirties during the evening and overnight. As of now, it appears the sky will be mostly clear so there should not be any significant visual issues for fireworks. With that being said, we are still in a severe drought so be careful with fireworks! We expect it to be windy which may create difficult conditions for fireworks.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

