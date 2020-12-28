KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. Afternoon high temperature of 50°. Southeast winds gusting to 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Overcast with a light showers increasing overnight. Seasonably warm overnight with a low of 39°. East winds gusting to 10-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Occasional light showers and warmer with an afternoon high of 64°. Variable winds 10-20 mph.

It was a beautiful start to the final Monday of 2020! See those clouds in the distance? They are evidence that upper level moisture is flowing into the region, and it will be very welcome for all of us. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day, becoming overcast by this evening.





Scattered showers will begin late this evening, starting in the southeast near Snyder and spreading northwest through the region overnight. Rainfall totals will remain fairly light overnight, but we are expecting to see continued rain through Tuesday afternoon. In the end, rainfall totals will vary widely across the region. However, any rain will be significant due to our extreme drought.

Cooler conditions rush in Wednesday, which may result in a few isolated flurries around daybreak. No accumulations are expected, but we will continue to monitor for any changes to the forecast. Below average temperatures persist through Friday. A warming trend is expected to commence Saturday and Sunday, and we are set to begin the new year 2021 with above average temperatures in the sixties beyond the forecast period.

We will continue to monitor the latest with this week’s system, and will keep you advised to any changes. Check in with Chief Meteorologist Ron Roberts tonight for the latest update to the forecast.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

