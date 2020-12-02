KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 25°. Winds sustained 10-15 mph, with gusts over 35 mph..

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temperature of 45°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and continued cold with an overnight low of 21°.





A few locations in the Texas Panhandle received a couple inches of snow. The KAMC towercam in Pampa, Texas showed a winter scene this afternoon. Unfortunately, it was just flurries for our region; however, we do have a winning sunset tonight!

The weather will continue to be rather boring this week, and we do not have any realistic chances for rain over the next seven to ten days. The good news, however, is we will begin a warming trend as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will rebound into the upper-50s Saturday afternoon, and into the 60s as we begin next week.

Have a great Wednesday evening!

-Lance Blocker

