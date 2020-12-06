KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few light showers early and 34°. North winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds then becoming sunny during the afternoon. High temperature of 61°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and continued cold with an overnight low of 32°. 

Temperatures are headed in the right direction! After a period of below average temperatures, we will rebound into the 60s beginning Sunday. That warming trend will continue through Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low-70s!

A cutoff low will begin to impact our weather Wednesday night, with increasing clouds and the possibility of an isolated shower by Thursday. There is a lot which needs to come together for this forecast to verify, so confidence will remain low about precipitation chances and timing. At this point, we expect to add a chance of rain for some point between Thursday afternoon and Friday night. We will go with a “watch” for both days until confidence increases in the forecast outputs.

Have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance Blocker

