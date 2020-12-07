KAMC PM Weather Webcast December 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear and seasonal with an overnight low of 31°. North winds, 0-5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer with an afternoon high temperature of 67°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 34°.

The first half of the week will be great with temperatures well above average and sunny conditions daily. Wednesday’s afternoon high temperature will reach the low-70s! Our next rain producer will be hovering off the southern California coast through Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, the high pressure which has been blocking the upper level low’s progression will erode enough to allow the low pressure to lift northeast toward the South Plains. It will then become an open wave, producing a few showers by the time it reaches our region. Thursday will be cooler with high temperatures in the low-60s. The coolest air will have arrived by Friday afternoon with highs in the mi-50’s Since our average high is 54 degrees, that won’t be too bad for this time of year.

Have a great start to your week!

-Lance Blocker

