KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Overcast with freezing fog developing overnight and a low of 22°. East wind, 3-8 mph. Icy conditions will be possible; drive safely on area roads tonight and tomorrow.

Tomorrow: Overcast with freezing fog and drizzle through the early afternoon. Becoming sunny after 2pm with an afternoon high of 40°.

Tomorrow Night: Clouds return prior to sundown, with areas of freezing fog developing late. Overnight low of 17°.





We started the day with widespread areas of freezing fog and drizzle. This resulted in dangerous driving conditions across the South Plains, and unfortunately it likely played a role in over 90 car accidents in Lubbock County alone. The fog finally lifted by 1pm, but overcast conditions have stayed in place through the evening after a high of 28°.

We expect to see another round of freezing fog and drizzle overnight with a low of 22°. This will result in a hazardous commute Thursday once again morning. The sky will begin to clear by the early afternoon which will improve visibility and allow us to warm into the upper-30s or low-40s.

As we head into Friday, we expect to see another round of freezing fog to start out the day, but we may also begin to see a few isolated flurries or even light snow showers Friday afternoon and evening. No snow accumulation is expected through this period, but that changes as we head deeper into the weekend.

As of now, we expect to see widespread snow accumulations of 4-8″ through Sunday. This has the potential to increase or decrease as we move through the forecast period, but regardless of eventual totals, we are confident road conditions will be difficult at best.

Snow will begin to taper off as we begin Monday, but icy conditions will persist through the first half of the week. Stay with the KAMC Weatherlab, and we will keep you updated as this significant Winter Storm moves through the area. Stay warm South Plains!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX