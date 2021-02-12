KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Overcast with light snow possible and a low of 13°. Southeast wind, 5-10 mph. Icy conditions will be possible; drive safely on area roads.

Tomorrow: Overcast with flurries possible through the afternoon. Very cold with an afternoon high of 21°.

Tomorrow Night: Snow beginning after 10pm. Extremely cold with an overnight low of 9°.

It was another cold day across the South Plains with temperatures in the teens and twenties across the region. The cold air mass is all thanks to the long advertised arrival of the polar vortex, and it is really only just beginning. For tonight, we expect to see a few rounds of light snow with little to no accumulation overall. That does not mean roads will remain in good conditions; in fact, we expect to see patches of ice developing overnight once again.

The main event regarding winter precipitation is set to arrive early Sunday morning and last throughout the day. By 11pm Sunday evening, we are expecting to see impactful amounts of snow across the region. For now, we are going with 5-8″ of snow for the Hub City, but locally higher amounts will also be possible. Stay tuned for additional updates as slight deviations in the forecast could have significant impacts on forecast snow totals.





We are extremely confident we will receive dangerous cold weather across the region through the weekend. With temperatures falling below zero at times, and wind chills even lower, we need to make sure we are taking the proper precautions regarding our safety. This also means we are looking out for our neighbors. Take a few moments to review the suggestions above from the KAMC Weatherlab.

We will continue to provide updates throughout the weekend on this page and our KAMC Facebook Page. Stay tuned, keep warm, and be safe Lubbock!

-Lance Blocker

