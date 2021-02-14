KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and dangerously cold with an overnight low of -4°. North wind, 5-15 mph. Wind chill values between -15 to -25 degrees at times.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and continued cold with an afternoon high temperature of 15°.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming overcast with light snow possible after midnight. Continued dangerously cold temperatures with an overnight low of 3°. Chance of snow: 10%.

Most of the region received 2-6″ of snow from today’s Winter Storm, with a few isolated areas over 6-8″. The big story now turns to the extreme cold we are going to experience the next few days. Overnight temperatures are likely to fall to near -5 to -10 degrees. When combined with a north wind, our wind chill factor will become dangerously low and hover between -15 to -25 degrees at times.

It is vitally important that we take the necessary precautions to remain safe and warm. Do NOT attempt to heat your home or apartment with a gas stove or oven. Additionally, if your power goes out and you use a backup generator, make sure the generator is placed OUTSIDE your home and away from intake vents to your home. The garage does NOT count as outside your home! The good news is we have received very few reports of power outages so far, so we do not have any reason to expect widespread power issues. Just be smart, bundle up, and stay safe!

Another quick winter storm will through the region Tuesday, and it may produce a few snow showers. Lubbock could see a dusting or up to an inch total of snow from this particular system. Now, are you ready for some good news?…

A WARMING TREND is expected to begin Thursday and Friday! Want even better news? Those 60 degree temperatures appear that they will be sticking around for a while! The 8-14 day outlook provides hope for above average temperatures throughout the South Plains!

Ok, back to this weekend: As we move through the next few days, please take a moment to look after one another and stay safe. Roads will remain icy so take it easy if you have somewhere you have to be. And like we have discussed, temperatures will be dangerously cold. If your neighbor loses heat for whatever reason, please practice that golden rule and help them. We are a few days from returning to normal temperatures again.

