KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Variable clouds and very cold with an overnight low of 9°. Northeast wind, 5-10 mph. Freezing fog possible will be after midnight.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and continued cold with an afternoon high temperature of 29°.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear and temperatures falling into the teens one more time overnight. Overnight low of 15°.

It’ll be another cold night, BUT this will be the last night below 20 degrees for the Hub City! Well, at least in the next seven days. Be aware freezing fog may develop once again overnight resulting in more ice issues for tomorrow’s commute.

As we head into the week, temperatures will build into the 50’s and 60’s this weekend which might as well be summer temperatures compared to last week. A dry cool front will move through Saturday evening, dropping our temperature temporarily Sunday back into the mid-50s. No complaints here.

By Monday, however, the warming trend will be in full effect. How about the 60s Monday and Tuesday then skyrocketing into the 70s Wednesday? Break out the suntan lotion!

Hope you and your family got through this cold spell without many issues. We are thankful that we avoided the worst of the winter storm as locations to our east and south will be in recovery mode for quite some time. Keep those folks in your thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks.

Otherwise, have a great evening and look forward to the weather ahead this weekend.

-Lance Blocker

