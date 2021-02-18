KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear becoming partly cloudy overnight. Continued cold with an low of 10°. Northwest wind, 5-10 mph. Freezing fog possible after midnight.

Tomorrow: Icy morning commute, but a sunny sky will warm the region quickly by the afternoon. High temperature of 48°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear overnight and not as cold with a low of 22°.

The sun has finally peaked through the clouds this afternoon, helping warm the surface and provide some ice and snow melt across the South Plains. Tonight’s low temperatures will drop into the low teens once again, and we have another chance of freezing fog. This all means we expect another icy commute to start the day Friday so be careful on area roads.

Take a look at this forecast! It is time to bust out the sunscreen and shorts! We’ll see temperatures into the low-sixties Saturday under a clear, blue sky. A weak cold front will move through during the afternoon, ushering in lower temperatures Sunday.

As we head into the week, we’ll begin a warmup Monday. Tuesday’s high temperature of 73 degrees will be the peak daytime high of the week. A second, stronger cold front will be pushed through the region thanks to a trough over the western U.S. and will drop our temperatures back into the 50s.

This will lead into a significant change in our pattern, and temperatures are expected to rebound as we head into next weekend.

Have a great evening and continue to be safe on the roads!

-Lance Blocker

