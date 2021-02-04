KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool with a low of 32°. Variable wind, 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 60°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild with an overnight low of 33°.





It has been another beautiful day across the South Plains. We only reached the mid-50s across most of the region, but that will be warm compared to the extended forecast. For the next few days, though, we’ll get a nice warmup into the upper-60’s through Sunday.

Colder air moves in next week with highs in the forties Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to top out in the 30s, but we are monitoring for the chance that we will be lowering those high temperatures. Unfortunately, we do not see much of a chance for precipitation in the seven day forecast.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

