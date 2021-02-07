KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 36°. Variable wind, 5-10 mph. Some areas of fog possible late.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm with an afternoon high of 74°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 35°.

It has been another beautiful day across the South Plains. High temperatures reached into the low-70s across much of the region. Above average temperatures will continue through tomorrow before we’ll see a trend toward cooler weather next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty within the forecast for this period, especially regarding temperatures. Stay tuned for additional updates.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

