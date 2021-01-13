KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 30°. West winds 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 51°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and colder with an overnight low of 22°.

It will be a chilly week across the South Plains, with temperatures hovering in the upper forties and low fifties. Our next weather producer arrives Tuesday or Wednesday. There are plenty of inconsistencies in the models, and some produce areas of snowfall for our region while others stick with rain and still a few keep us completely dry.

My analysis shows that we will likely experience a few isolated showers, but it is too early to determine if it will be rain or snow. Regardless, this will not be an event like the significant winter storm we recently experienced.

We will continue to monitor the latest and keep you updated throughout the week.

