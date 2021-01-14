KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 25°. North wind 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and below average with a high of 49°. Northwest winds 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 24°.

Temperatures will hover in the low-fifties this week, with dry weather expected through the weekend. Expect windy conditions once again Friday, with gusts over 30 mph.

We’ll start out the day cloudy Saturday, but a few peaks of sunshine are expected during the afternoon. We may even become partly cloudy before more clouds roll in again and we finish the day overcast.

Looking ahead to next week, clouds will be on the increase Tuesday. A chance of rain will begin that afternoon or evening, and potentially lasting through Thursday. Some models want to produce widespread rain Wednesday night and Thursday, but that is a recent addition to the forecast models so we will keep an eye on it.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

