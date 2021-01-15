KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 24°. West wind 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of 54°. West winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Overcast with an overnight low of 29°.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase as we head through the afternoon. Expect overcast conditions to be in place by the late afternoon hours, which will limit our warm-up tomorrow.

However, that will spark a warming trend which is expected to last through the weekend. We are looking forward to some pre-frontal warming Monday with an afternoon high near 70 degrees.

We’ll be watching the arrival of a series of weak systems Tuesday through Friday of next week. Each system will bring a small chance of rain, and perhaps some frozen precipitation. At this time, we do not expect any accumulations though.

Our best chance of rain may be Thursday and/or Friday of next week, but we are still a ways out from that and models are demonstrating a lot of inconsistency; therefore, we will just leave it at 10% chance of rain Thursday and a “watch” Friday.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX