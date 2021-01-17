KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonably mild with an overnight low of 33°. South wind 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm with an afternoon high of 60°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Few clouds overnight with an overnight low of 36°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

It has been a beautiful evening across the South Plains, and more great weather is ahead in the forecast.

Tomorrow will be near perfect with high temperatures in the low-sixties across the region. Winds may gust at times; otherwise, it will be a great afternoon.

We are monitoring the progression of an upper level low into our region by Thursday, and unfortunately, the models are backing off rain chances. We tend to agree with this and that is why we are only going with a 10% chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

This weekend looks pleasant though and next Sunday may be the start of a nice warming trend into next week.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

