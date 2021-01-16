KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 26°. North wind 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds to start the day, but becoming sunny by the afternoon with a high of 58°. West winds 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild with an overnight low of 37°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Most of the region remains overcast this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-fifties. Clouds will clear out this evening, and it’ll be a mild night tonight with lows in the mid-thirties.

We’ll enjoy a warming trend through Monday, with highs reaching into the upper-60s for you MLK Holiday. Colder air will move into the region by Tuesday, along with an increase in clouds.

We’ll be watching the arrival of a series of weak systems Tuesday through Friday of next week. Each system will bring a small chance of rain, with our best chance of rain arriving Thursday.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

