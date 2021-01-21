KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evenings forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and with a few isolated showers ending before midnight. Seasonably mild with an overnight low of 35°. Variable winds 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler with an afternoon high of 54°.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and seasonably mild with an overnight low of 38°.

It has been a very pleasant afternoon across the South Plains, with temperatures reaching into the upper-60s. Lubbock’s official high temperature was 67 degrees today, which is 13 degrees above average.

A cold front will move through this evening, resulting in a cooler afternoon tomorrow with highs in the middle fifties. We’ll have a nice weekend ahead through, as temperatures quickly rebound into the middle and upper sixties through Sunday.

Another front is expected to move through Sunday night, which may spark a few showers or possibly even a thunderstorm over the Rolling Plains to the east. After that, the pattern will move into a more neutral phase and we will miss out on any significant storm systems through at least the end of next week.

I hope you had a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather today. If not, have a great time this weekend as we will have another shot at excellent weather ahead.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

