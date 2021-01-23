KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evenings forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild overnight with a low of 37°. Dense fog becoming possible after midnight. Variable winds 0-10mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm with an afternoon high of 62°. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm developing after 6pm. Chance of rain: 30%.

Tomorrow Night: Showers ending west to east after midnight with an overnight low of 39°.

It was another beautiful evening across the South Plains today. We had some high clouds developing during the afternoon, but we stayed dry and cool with temperatures maxing out in the upper-50s or low-60s across the region today.

Moisture continues to push into the region this evening. Thanks to low winds and high dew points, we’ll need to include the likelihood for areas of dense fog developing overnight. Be careful as you head out tomorrow and leave plenty of stopping distance between you and the car ahead of you. Fog will diminish by the late morning hours.

Now let’s get to the good stuff. Showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning tomorrow late evening. A few storms may become strong for our easternmost counties in the late evening, but we do not expect severe weather for Lubbock. Stay tuned in case that changes, but it’s unlikely at this point. We do expect to see a few showers, however, for our area.

Once the cold front moves through early Monday, we will have a cool afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Winds will gust over 40 mph Monday with a sunny sky. The work week is expected to stay dry, with our next chance to arrive next week. For now, we will leave that rain chance out of the forecast since forecast models are still extremely inconsistent at this point.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

