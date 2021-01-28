KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold mild with a low of 33°. Becoming breezy with south winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of 63°. Variable winds 15-25 mph with gusts over 30mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy and mild with an overnight low of 43°.

The clouds arrived on time and produced an overcast sky, but we have a great sunset on tap for the South Plains. The clouds will also keep us a few degrees warmer overnight, with lows in the mid-thirties across the region.

Wind gusts will be STRONG on Saturday, so be aware of that is you have outdoor plans. You may want to reschedule them for Sunday or Monday.

Winds calm down late in the day Saturday, as the low pressure system lifts away from our region. Clouds return by Monday and a warmup establishes through the week. A cold front arrives Wednesday night, but as of now we are not expecting much in the way of precipitation. We will know more as we get closer to this potential system.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

