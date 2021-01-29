KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Overcast and mild with a low of 45°. Becoming windy with south winds, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 65°. West winds 20-30 mph with gusts over 50 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cool with an overnight low of 34°. Variable winds 5-15 mph with gusts over 25 mph.

We will have the clouds in place for a few isolated sprinkles this evening, but nothing significant is expecting this evening for our weather across the region. The big change arrives tomorrow with a high wind watch in effect. We can expect wind gusts in excess of 55 mph for many in the region through tomorrow afternoon. Winds are expected to calm tomorrow evening, however, and we will cool into the thirties overnight.

Now how about some West Texas weather… highs will reach into the middle seventies this week, before a strong cold front moves through late in the day Wednesday. This will drop temperatures back into the upper-40s. Some forecast models have us much colder than that even, but we are most confident in the upper-40s.

Beyond the seven day forecast, we are expecting continued below average temperatures and above average precipitation…. so we will see if we can manage another possibility of snow across the region. As of now, it looks possible. Stay tuned!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

