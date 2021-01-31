KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 31st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear overnight and colder with a low of 30°. North wind, 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with an afternoon high of 60°. North winds 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild with an overnight low of 37°. Variable winds 5-10 mph.

It will be another calm night with a mostly clear sky and winds out of the north 5-10 mph. We will start a warming trend as we head into this week. Monday’s high will reach into the low-60’s, but we’ll find the mid-to-upper 70’s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front moves through Wednesday night, and may bring a few isolated showers with it. We’ll hang on to a watch Thursday and Friday, but the trend in the models has been toward a drier forecast with this system.

Next weekend looks cold with highs in the forties, but that is subject to change as there is a lot of variability within the forecast models.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

