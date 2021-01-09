KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Overcast and cold with an overnight low of 26°. Snow becoming likely after 10pm. Snow may be heavy at times between 4 and 10am. East winds 10-15mph. Chance of snow: 90%.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow tapering off during the afternoon. Cold with a high of 32°. Chance of snow: 90%.

Tomorrow Night: Overcast with a few flurries during the evening. Colder with an overnight low of 17°. Chance of snow: 10%.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock, Texas has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the South Plains through 6pm Sunday. So far, the forecast is still holding true and we expect snow to arrive later this evening.

Snow may be heavy at times after 3am, especially for the southern half of the South Plains. Some locations may receive as much as an inch per hour of snowfall accumulation at times. We expect this to be an all-snow event after 10pm tonight, so significant icing is not expected to be the issue.







The forecast models have been consistent today with the heaviest snow for areas mainly south of Lubbock. We could see a few bands of heavy snow, which may increase isolated totals over 8″. At this point, it is too early too accurately forecast where those bands will set up.

The snow will move out by Sunday evening, but travel will continue to be impacted through at least the start of next week. With overnight temperatures in the teens Sunday and Monday nights, we expect there will be at least a few areas of ice on area roads lasting through at least Wednesday morning.

We will continue to monitor the latest and keep you updated throughout the weekend. Be safe and simply stay at home if you are able!

-Lance Blocker

