KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with an overnight low of 27°. Areas of freezing fog developing after midnight. East winds 0-5mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day will become partly cloudy during the afternoon with a high of 45°. Isolated flurries possible, especially in the northwestern portions of the South Plains.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming overcast with snow likely after 10pm. Precipitation may start as a winter mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Overnight low of 25°. Chance of precipitation: 100%.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock, Texas has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the South Plains. Its effective time period will run from 6pm Saturday through 6pm Sunday. This is in anticipation for the incoming Winter Storm set to bring potentially heavy snow to the region this weekend.

A mix of winter precipitation is set to begin Saturday evening for far northwestern portions of the South Plains and will arrive in Lubbock by 11pm. This will quickly switch over to all snow and will remain that way overnight. Expect light to moderate snow at times, with a few areas receiving heavy snow for a few locations.

Though we are extremely confident most areas will receive measurable snow, a lot still depends on the eventual track of the upper level low. If it moves to the south, so will the heavier precipitation. As of now, we expect it to move through which will bring the heaviest snow across the heart of the South Plains.

The snow will move out by Sunday evening, but travel will continue to be impacted through at least the start of next week. With overnight temperatures in the teens Sunday and Monday nights, we expect there will be at least a few areas of ice on area roads lasting through at least Wednesday morning.

We will continue to monitor the latest and keep you updated throughout the weekend. Be safe and simply stay at home if you are able!

-Lance Blocker

