KAMC PM Weather Webcast: July 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 77°. Winds from the SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dangerous heat, high of 106°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

We will remain mostly clear overnight tonight, as lows fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH.

Dangerous heat will persist over the region for at least the next 7 days. Highs will range from 102-112 degrees across the region. Overnight lows will remain near record warm levels, only bottoming out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few record high temperatures will be in jeopardy over the next week, too.

Always look before you lock, wear light colored clothing, take frequent breaks from outdoor activities, stay hydrated and keep your furry friends safe. The remainder of July looks to be warm and dry. Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen. There are no significant rain chances in the future.

Stay safe friends!

-Ron.

