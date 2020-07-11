KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Few clouds, low of 77°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. showers; HOT. High of 106°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Overnight, we will remain mostly clear across the region as lows stay well above average. We will drop down into the middle 70s and lower 80s by Sunday morning. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH.

Sunday will be another dangerously warm day across the entire South Plains. Highs will top out between 105-110 degrees. That is why we have a Heat Advisory that runs through 9 PM CDT Sunday night for all of the area. I am forecasting a high of 106 degrees for the city of Lubbock. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. During the afternoon and evening hours, a few showers and storms could pop up, mainly to the north of Highway 82. Some of these storms could produce wind gusts close to 60 MPH.







Widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time. We will remain warm and partly cloudy Sunday night into Monday morning. Isolated showers will remain possible as lows fall back into the middle 70s and lower 80s.

For the remainder of the week next week, highs will top out between 100-110 degrees across the region under a mostly sunny sky. On Wednesday, we could see a few isolated showers, but no significant rainfall is expected. Overnight lows will also remain near record levels, only dropping into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We urge you to practice heat safety, and know the signs of heat illness. Stay inside if at all possible, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, bring your pets inside if at all possible, wear lighter colored clothes and ALWAYS check your vehicle before you lock your doors.

Stay safe friends!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx