KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy, high of 91°. Winds ESE 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 71°. Winds ESE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 91°. Winds out of the South, 10-20 MPH.

It will be another pleasant evening with a few passing clouds and an overnight low of 71°. Before I move ahead with the forecast, I wanted to provide a quick update on Hurricane Hanna. As of 4pm CDT, the eye of Hurricane Hanna is beginning to push onshore with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (category 1), and gusts in excess of 100 mph. Though the wind is significant, the storm surge and heavy rain will be the most dangerous element of this land-falling hurricane. Storm surge is ongoing from Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas and will continue through the day. Additionally, rainfall totals will range from 10-15″ for the southern tip of Texas, including Brownsville. Conditions will begin to improve for south Texas Monday morning as Hanna pushes further into Mexico. We do not expect much of an impact from Hanna, though it will ironically help reinforce subsidence (sinking air) for our region, thus keeping us on the dry side.

Now back to the South Plains… Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonal once again with highs maxing out in the low-90s.The forecast begins to shift on Monday with a slightly more complicated set-up. Clouds will be on the increase and an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible late in the day. Highs will once again top out in the low-90s. Tuesday will provide our greatest chance (30%) for showers and thunderstorms of the week.

By Wednesday, the ridge of high pressure will build into the region once again and temperatures will be on the increase. Unfortunately, it appears the area of high pressure is going to help keep all of Hanna’s moisture to our south and will not impact our forecast area. We’ll be in the mid-to-upper 90s Wednesday through Saturday with little to no chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we expect the hot and dry conditions to stick around with temperatures maxing out in the mid-90s once more.

Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend across the South Plains and keep your fingers crossed for rain Tuesday! Our agriculture producers certainly need it!

-Lance

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX