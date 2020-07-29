KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 72°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Sunny & HOT. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. High of 98°. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low of 70°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will end around sunset, and we will stay dry overnight. Lows will fall into the middle 60s and middle 70s.





Thursday will be mostly dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible with the afternoon heating. Any storms that develop have the chance to contain strong, gusty winds and frequent lightning and one or two could turn severe. The risk for severe weather sticks with us on Friday with isolated showers and storms possible again during the afternoon. The primary threat will be strong, damaging winds though a couple storms could also contain hail up to 1” in diameter.

This weekend looks to be pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Once again, isolated showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will say in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Models are still in a lot of disagreement for our weather early next week. Several models show a strong cold front moving into the South Plains Monday with highs in the low 80s, though most models lock us in under high pressure with highs nearing 100°! Talk about disagreement! It sounds like Congress! For now, we are maintaining a forecast of highs in the low-to-mid 90s Monday through Wednesday, but we will continue to monitor the latest forecast trends and will update when the models gain additional agreement.

Have a great Wednesday evening!

-Lance

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX