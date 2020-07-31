KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 31st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 66°. Winds out of the ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to start the day with a few afternoon clouds and a high of 93°. An isolated shower will also be possible late in the day. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds out of the north 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Becoming mostly clear with a low of 68°. Winds out of the east, 5-10 MPH.

We’ll have a good chance for rain this weekend before a ridge of high pressure builds in next week with temperatures approaching 100° by the middle of next week! Let’s get into it…

Saturday is looking great with a mostly clear sky in the afternoon and high temperatures maxing out in the lower 90s. We’ll see a few old outflow boundaries move in from eastern New Mexico during the early evening, which may prompt a few isolated showers and gusty winds in the central South Plains.

By Sunday, our weather begins to get a little more interesting. There is some disagreement between the major forecast models, but we are most confident with the North American Model’s output calling for a few strong storms for the South Plains Sunday evening. A few storms may contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Stay tuned this weekend as we fine-tune the forecast!

A “cold” front moves through Monday morning, which will give us a brief pause in the warm temperatures Monday afternoon before we get straight-up HOT during the week. Triple digits reappear in the forecast by mid-week. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few airmass-generated thunderstorms during Tuesday and Wednesday, so monitor for additional updates to the forecast.

Have a great Friday evening! Do something special with your family this weekend! The forecast looks great!

-Lance

