KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast.

Tonight: Few clouds, low of 69°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. severe storms, high of 93°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Isolated showers will continue into the overnight hours tonight, putting a bit of a headache on those who are planning on popping fireworks. We will also have a partial lunar eclipse tonight. A penumbral eclipse is an eclipse where only portion of the moon is covered by Earth’s shadow. This type of eclipse is usually difficult to see with a clear sky, but tonight’s clouds will even enhance the difficulty. A partly cloudy sky will persist into Sunday morning as lows fall into the middle 60s and lower 70s.

Severe storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Damaging winds up to 70 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters (1.00″) will be possible, especially after 3 PM. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, isolated showers will continue as lows fall into the middle 60s and lower 70s.

Isolated showers will hang around on Monday with highs in the middle and upper 80s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the South Plains with winds out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Once Tuesday rolls around, high pressure will begin to move back into the southern U.S. This will result in below average chances of rain and above average temperatures. By the end of next week, some models take our high temperatures all of the way to nearly 110 degrees! This will likely be the hottest air of the season so far.

Please remember these heat safety tips. Sun burns will occur in as little as 10 minutes, so please wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for that amount of time. ALWAYS check your vehicle before you lock your doors. Keep your doors locked so that your children don’t accidentally lock themselves inside. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you aren’t thirsty. Also, don’t forget about your furry friends! If you aren’t able to hold the palm of your hand on the grass/concrete/ground for more than 10 seconds, then it is too hot for their paws.

Stay weather aware for the potential of severe storms on Sunday, and please remain cool and hydrated as we head into your work week next week.

Happy Independence Day!

-Jacob.

