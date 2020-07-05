KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms, low of 65°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, high of 86°. Winds out of the ENE, 10-20 MPH.

Strong to severe storms will move through the South Plains during the evening and overnight hours tonight. Damaging winds upwards of 70 MPH, quarter sized hail (1.00″), frequent cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible. The best chance for severe storms will be before 2 AM. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 60s for locations who see rain. Areas that remain dry will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.









On Monday, highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Most of us will remain dry. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, we will clear out as lows fall into the middle 60s and lower 70s.

High pressure begins to return to the region by Wednesday. This will allow our high temperatures to soar into the 100s, and maybe even the 110s by next weekend. I am currently forecasting high temperatures from 100-105 for Thursday-Sunday of next week. Just for reference, the all-time record high temperature for Lubbock is 114 degrees. It looks like this potentially record-breaking heat will stick with us for several days. Be sure to stay hydrated and practice sun safety!

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx