KAMC PM Weather Webcast: July 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 75°. Winds from the SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dangerous heat, high of 104°. Winds out of the S, 15-25 MPH.

Overnight tonight, we will keep a mostly clear sky around the South Plains. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Lows will only fall into the middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Life-threatening heat will remain across the region on Thursday. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, an isolated risk for showers and storms will develop over western portions of the South Plains. Most of us will remain dry. Highs will range from 102-108 degrees across the region. The record high temperature high in Lubbock on Thursday is 107. I am forecasting a high of 104. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will remain warm, dropping into the middle 70.

Dangerous heat will remain for the entire period of the 7-Day Forecast. Highs will warm range from 100-110 degrees over the next week. Please remain hydrated, look before you lock, take frequent breaks from outdoor activities and wear your sunscreen. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy this week. Rain chances will remain near 0% and winds will occasionally gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the south.

Drought conditions are expected to worsen over the remainder of July, as long range models continue to show well above average temperatures and well below average chances of precipitation across the region. Please refrain from any outdoor burning. Outdoor conditions are extremely dry, so wildfire potential will increase with each day.

Stay safe and cool South Plains!

-Ron.

