KAMC PM Weather Webcast June 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast.

Tonight: Clear, low of 64°. Winds from the SE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 91°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Our dry and warm conditions will continue over the next week. High pressure is building into our region, which is decreasing any chance for rain. We will continue to see wind gusts up to 35 MPH over the next week, with sustained winds around 15-20 MPH out of the south. This will continue to create an elevated risk for fire weather across portions of the South Plains.

High temperatures will remain close to average, topping out in the middle to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will also remain seasonal, dropping into the middle 60s.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, a weak trough axis will move into the South Plains. This will provide just enough lift for us to see a few showers across the area. Monsoonal flow will continue out of the southwest, bringing in just enough moisture to the western portions of the South Plains. While not everyone will see rain, there is an isolated chance for showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday of next week. Not much rainfall is expected.





As we head into next weekend, highs will warm into the middle 90s with cloud coverage slightly increasing across the area. Summer will officially begin at 4:44 PM CDT on Saturday, June 20th.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

-Jacob.

