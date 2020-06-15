KAMC PM Weather Webcast June 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 63°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: More clouds, high of 90°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow will be a warm and dry day across the South Plains. Highs will be right where they should be this time of year, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the South Plains. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, clouds will begin to increase from the southwest, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky during the evening. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday, a weak trough axis will move through the South Plains. This will bring in enough lift for us to see a few showers and storms. Monsoonal flow will bring in the moisture from the southwest. The best chance of rain appears to be on Wednesday. Highs each day will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-25 MPH each day. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s. Rain totals will vary quite a bit across the region, as showers and storms will remain isolated to scattered in nature. If you get caught under a shower or storm, you could see upwards of 1 inch.





As we head into the weekend, highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the south around 15-25 MPH. Isolated showers will remain possible, especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

