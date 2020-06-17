KAMC PM Weather Webcast: June 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Storms early, low of 65°. Winds from the SSW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. Showers, high of 97°. Winds out of the S, 20-30 MPH.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. The primary threat with today’s storms will be winds upwards of 70 MPH. Timing will be during the late afternoon into the early overnight hours. All severe weather will come to an end in South Plains by midnight.







Overnight, isolated showers will remain across the southern half of the area. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Rainfall totals could approach 0.50″ for some locations.

Showers and storms will remain possible Thursday through Saturday. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 90s on Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, highs will cool into the lower and middle 90s. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the middle 60s. Another round of severe storms will be possible on Friday, with damaging winds around 70 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters (1.00″ in diameter) will be possible. Timing will be during the late afternoon and evening hours.

For Father’s Day, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s! It will be quite warm across the entire region under a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on being outdoors, be sure to wear sunscreen. Our UV Index will be in the extreme category, meaning burn time will be about 10 minutes. Lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday night.

We will start next week off with highs close to 100 on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, our next weather system could move through the region, increasing our rain chances once again. Models are currently in complete disagreement, so we will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Ron.

