KAMC PM Weather Webcast: June 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low of 68°. Winds from the SE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe Storms, high of 88°. Winds out of the SE, 25-35 MPH.

Other than a few isolated showers, we will remain mostly dry overnight tonight. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast, gusting up to 20 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will be a Severe Weather Alert Day across the South Plains. The entire area is under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe storms. Our main threats will be with damaging winds up to 80 MPH and hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Flash flooding is also expected with stronger storms. Storms will begin to develop along the Texas/New Mexico state line around 2-4 PM. Storms will move into the Lubbock-metro around 4-6 PM. Highs will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region. Storms will end by midnight, allowing lows to fall into the lower 60s by Saturday morning.







Saturday is the official start of summer! High temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible. As of right now, no widespread severe weather is expected. However, a few strong storms will be possible. Highs will warm through the weekend, topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s by Father’s Day on Sunday. As of now, we should remain dry on Sunday.

Next week, we will start off with temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s. On Tuesday, another cold front is expected top move through the region. This will drop our highs back down close to average, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the remainder of next week. We will also reintroduce isolated to scattered rain chances as soon as Monday afternoon. Rain chances will stick around through Thursday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron.

