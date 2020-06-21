KAMC PM Weather Webcast June 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 70°. Winds out of the SW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. severe, high of 93°. Winds out of the NE, 15-25 MPH.

I hope all of you dads out there had a wonderful Father’s Day! If you like the warmth, I also hope you enjoyed the weather on Sunday. A cool down is headed our way. Overnight tonight, lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be quite strong out of the southwest, gusting up to 35 MPH at times.

Early Monday morning, a cold front will move through the South Plains. This will shift our winds to the northeast by noon. This cold front is expected to move in about 12 hours sooner than what was originally anticipated, resulting in “cooler” high temperatures tomorrow. We will top out close to average with highs in the middle and lower 90s. Areas to the south of Lubbock will be able to warm into the lower 100s before the cold front pushes through.

By Monday afternoon into the evening hours, strong to severe storms will begin to develop along the Texas-New Mexico state line. These storms will move through later than what they have with previous events. A level 2 slight risk has been issued for Lubbock and points to the north and east. A level 1 marginal risk encompasses the remainder of the area. Damaging winds up to 80 MPH, lime sized hail (2.00″), and localized flash flooding will all be possible.





These storms will continue until close to 2 AM Tuesday morning. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 60s by Tuesday morning.









Highs will drop into the middle and upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast each day, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region. Winds will mainly be out of the east around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows will range from the lower to middle 60s.

The second half of next week into the weekend will be warmer and drier across the area. Highs will rebound into the lower and middle 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Rain chances will become much more isolated. Winds will remain breezy at times out of the south, gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Lows will moderate somewhat, warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a wonder week! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob.

