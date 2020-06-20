KAMC PM Weather Webcast June 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 64°. Winds shifting to the SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms east, high of 96°. Winds out of the S, 15-25 MPH.

A few showers will be possible before midnight tonight. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest, gusting up to 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be the first full day of summer, and it also happens to be Father’s Day! High temperatures will be warmer, topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the region. We will have the opportunity to see a few severe storms off of the Caprock as soon as 5 PM Sunday evening. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, storms will come to an end as lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be HOT across the area. Highs will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s. A few models show high temperatures reaching 105 in Lubbock. I am forecasting a high of 100 in Lubbock. We will see a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds around 20 MPH. Overnight, a cold front will move in from the north. This cold front will likely be accompanied by some showers and storms. Winds will shift to the north behind the front, dropping temperatures into the middle 60s by Tuesday morning.

Isolated shower and storm chances will stick around Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Some locations could see close to 0.50″ of rainfall by Thursday evening. Highs will remain slightly below average, topping out in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows could dip into the middle 50s.

As we head into next weekend, it looks like we will dry out and warm back up, with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s.

Have a spectacular Sunday, and Happy Father’s Day to all of the Dads out there!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx